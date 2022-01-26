ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center and other city leaders joined in virtual discussion Wednesday about developing a healthy reputation.
Home to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton wants the Med City to live up to its nickname - as a 'health city'.
A health city is a global destination for health and wellness -- emerging as a city for research and development in health data, and acting as a model for growth in the region and across the country.
Mayo Clinic is recognized as the top health care entity in the country with 70,000 employees and more than $1 billion worth of research and training programs.
That's why Med city leaders want Rochester to be known as America's city for health.
Destination Medical Center says Rochester has invested $585 million of public infrastructure to generate economic growth and community prosperity.
Mayor Kim Norton says collaborations and partnerships are vital for the growth of the community.
“We also need to be a healthy city. So how can we get all of our sectors of our community to embrace health and wellness - not only in our business lives - but in our personal lives as well,” says Mayor Norton.
Rochester will also invest $1 million in the community over the next 3 years to grow women of color in the workforce - as part of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Mayors Award.
Norton adds, “We are actively working for the next 3 years to increase that number annually in order to have the workforce we need to continue to move ahead in that sustainable community that we want and that healthy community that we want.”
The city is focused on creating an innovation district- with one of two discovery square buildings already built - and a second one is set to open in March.