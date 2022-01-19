 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Marcus Cinema offering a vaccination required showtime option

  • Updated
  • 0

The pandemic has brought another adaptation and requirement to movie theaters.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning Friday the 21st, Marcus Cinemas in Rochester will give guests the option to attend a vaccine required only showtime. 

This will only apply to theaters with the capacity to provide a secondary showtime, meaning if there's a vax required show - there'll be a second regular showing within that same time frame. 

Vice president of Business development for Marcus Cinemas, Clint Wisialowski says the nearly two year pandemic caused them to look at different ways to operate from cleaning and sanitization to ventilation. 

He says this is another way to provide guests a choice through this period. 

“You have options for the movie you wanna see , the showtime you wanna see it, the day of the week, the auditorium, the sound system, the snacks, the food - this is another choice for our guests to be able to make,” he explains. 

To enter the vaccine required auditoriums - you will need either a physical vaccine card or picture of it with your photo ID. 

“I know that there have been some guests that haven't been to see us in 18 or more months -  and then we add the vaccinated shows- and I can see them coming back,” adds Wisialowski. 

This week's vaccine required shows at Rochester cinema will be "Scream" and "Redeeming Love."

Vaccine required shows will change from week to week, so stay up to date on the website

