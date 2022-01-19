Rochester Marcus Cinema offering a vaccination required showtime option

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning... .Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is also forecast into Friday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday morning. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be similar to Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&