Rochester Marcus Cinema offering a vaccination required showtime option

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning Friday the 21st, Marcus Cinemas in Rochester will give guests the option to attend a vaccine required only showtime.
This will only apply to theaters with the capacity to provide a secondary showtime, meaning if there's a vax required show - there'll be a second regular showing within that same time frame.
Vice president of Business development for Marcus Cinemas, Clint Wisialowski says the nearly two year pandemic caused them to look at different ways to operate from cleaning and sanitization to ventilation.
He says this is another way to provide guests a choice through this period.
“You have options for the movie you wanna see , the showtime you wanna see it, the day of the week, the auditorium, the sound system, the snacks, the food - this is another choice for our guests to be able to make,” he explains.
To enter the vaccine required auditoriums - you will need either a physical vaccine card or picture of it with your photo ID.
“I know that there have been some guests that haven't been to see us in 18 or more months - and then we add the vaccinated shows- and I can see them coming back,” adds Wisialowski.
This week's vaccine required shows at Rochester cinema will be "Scream" and "Redeeming Love."
Vaccine required shows will change from week to week, so stay up to date on the website.