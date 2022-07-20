Rochester man's conviction for threatening ex-girlfriend is overturned

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man sent to prison for threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend will get a new trial.
Levell Darrell Booth, 28, was arrested in April 2020 and charged with stalking and threats of violence. Court documents state Booth harassed an ex-girlfriend and sent her a text message “I’m taking your life from you.”
Booth eventually pleaded guilty to threats of violence and was sentenced in June 2021 to two years and six months in prison, with credit for 258 days already served.
Booth then filed an appeal because after he was given a public defender, he filed a written petition to the judge asking to represent himself. That request was never approved by the judge and The Minnesota Court of Appeals has now reversed Booth’s conviction because of it and sent his case back to district court for possible retrial.