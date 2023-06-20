Rochester man who tried to swim away from deputies is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A wanted man who tried to swim his way to freedom has been sentenced in four separate criminal cases.
Frankie Alden Hanson, 47 of Rochester, was arrested May 26 after he was spotted by Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies at Oronoco Self Storage Units. Deputies say Hanson jumped into the river but was eventually captured.
Hanson was charged with two counts of fourth-degree DWI after he was arrested on July 5, 2022. Law enforcement says Hanson was found slumped over on his motorcycle and a blood test showed he had methamphetamine in his system.
On April 27, Hanson was charged with domestic assault after his girlfriend changed the locks on their apartment.
Hanson was also charged with violating a no-contact order for meeting his girlfriend in Oronoco on May 20.
Hanson pleaded guilty to domestic assault, fourth-degree DWI, violation of a no-contact order, and obstructing the legal process. He’s been sentenced to 28 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.