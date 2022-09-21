Rochester man who fought with police is sentenced

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who scuffled with police takes a plea deal.
Richard Ranier Illingworth, 49 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault for an incident on October 13, 2021. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.
Police say Illingworth was found intoxicated in the 1300 block of 7th Street NW and officers were going to give him a ride home when he stumbled into the road. Police say they decided to take Illingworth to detox but he slammed the squad car door and began kicking windows.
Court documents state when an officer tried to take Illingworth out of the squad car and handcuff him, Illingworth tried to break the officer’s finger. A Taser was also used on Illingworth but police say it was not effective. After 10 officers responded to the scene, Illingworth was taken into custody.
He’s been sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.