Rochester man to stand trial for Stewartville violence

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for an incident that began with a crash and ended with a cash register thrown through a window is pleading not guilty.
Nicholas James Link, 42 of Rochester, is charged with third-degree damage to property, three counts of fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and fleeing a peace officer.
He was arrested in May 2021 after a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of N. Main St. in Stewartville. Law enforcement says Link triggered the crash and then ran away. Investigators say he first tried to get into the locked Subway restaurant and then went to a laundromat where he pulled a chair from underneath a 58-year-old female and left.
Court documents state Link then went inside Darrell’s Emporium, punched a 49-year-old female employee, and then threw a cash register through the window.
Link is scheduled to stand trial starting November 21.