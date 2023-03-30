Rochester man to stand trial for resisting arrest after break-in report

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man tased by police after he allegedly tried to break into two homes is pleading not guilty.
Terry Jeremiah Moon, 21 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of obstructing the legal process and one count of fleeing a peace officer.
Moon was arrested on January 6 after Rochester police were called to the 100 block of 10th Street NW. Moon was reportedly banging on a woman’s door and was located by officers on North Broadway Avenue. Police say Moon pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and ran away.
Officers say they found Moon on 10th Street NE trying to force his way into two homes. He was caught after a foot chase and police say he had to be shot with a Taser before he could be subdued.
Moon is set to stand trial starting September 18.