Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will begin to affect the area this
afternoon, finally ending Saturday and bringing a variety of
weather with it including heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy
snow. A wintry mix with some freezing rain and icing is looking
more likely for the Highway 29 corridor and north tonight. Ice
accumulations of around one-quarter inch could occur by morning. A
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Taylor county.

Most of the wintry mix should change to rain Friday. Rain changes
to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this time, the
heaviest snow looks to fall north of Highway 10 in northcentral
Wisconsin with 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south,
amounts are less confident due to potential differences in when
the rain switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow
will make it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the
backside of the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced
visibilities and some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will
remain elevated Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester man to stand trial for resisting arrest after break-in report

  • 0
Terry Moon

Terry Moon

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man tased by police after he allegedly tried to break into two homes is pleading not guilty.

Terry Jeremiah Moon, 21 of Rochester, is charged with two counts of obstructing the legal process and one count of fleeing a peace officer.

Moon was arrested on January 6 after Rochester police were called to the 100 block of 10th Street NW.  Moon was reportedly banging on a woman’s door and was located by officers on North Broadway Avenue.  Police say Moon pulled a glass bottle from his pocket and ran away.

Officers say they found Moon on 10th Street NE trying to force his way into two homes.  He was caught after a foot chase and police say he had to be shot with a Taser before he could be subdued.

Moon is set to stand trial starting September 18.

