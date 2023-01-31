Rochester man to stand trial for possession of child pornography

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of 10 child porn felonies is pleading not guilty.
Jon Anthony Jones, 43 of Rochester, was charged in October 2022 with 10 counts of possession of pornographic work involving a minor under 14.
The Rochester Police Department says it received a tip in August 2022 of child porn images being uploaded to the internet from an address in northwest Rochester. Investigators say Jones was living at the address and a search of Jones’ laptop computer found 248 images and one video of child pornography.
Court documents state Jones admitted to police he viewed child porn on his laptop.
A trial is set to start on July 11.