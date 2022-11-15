 Skip to main content
Rochester man to stand trial for home burglary

Darin Huntington

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man allegedly caught red-handed robbing a Rochester home is pleading not guilty.

Darin Jay Huntington, 51, is now set to stand trial April 12, 2023, for first-degree burglary.

Huntington was arrested August 23.  Rochester police say a homeowner was informed someone was seen digging in the homeowner’s dumpster in the 600 block of 8th Avenue SE and returned home to see Huntington run out of the back door and then get on his bike.

Huntington was arrested in the 1000 block of 6th Street NE.

