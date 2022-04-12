 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Western and Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a short lived increase in
stronger winds for the next 4 to 5 hours over the region.
Winds will lessen slightly below criteria after 2 PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rochester man to stand trial for gunfire and assault

Man accused of firing off a gun during Rochester domestic situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with five felonies over a domestic dispute is pleading not guilty.

Lucius John Mead, 28 of Rochester, is set to stand trial starting September 26 for second-degree assault, terroristic threats, domestic assault, intentional discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Mead was arrested November 27, 2021, in the 400 block of 9th Avenue SE in Rochester.  He is accused of choking a woman, hitting her multiple times in the head with a gun, and firing the gun once in an apartment.

