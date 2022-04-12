Rochester man to stand trial for gunfire and assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with five felonies over a domestic dispute is pleading not guilty.
Lucius John Mead, 28 of Rochester, is set to stand trial starting September 26 for second-degree assault, terroristic threats, domestic assault, intentional discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Mead was arrested November 27, 2021, in the 400 block of 9th Avenue SE in Rochester. He is accused of choking a woman, hitting her multiple times in the head with a gun, and firing the gun once in an apartment.