Rochester man to face another murder trial over 2019 killing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mistrial has been declared in the prosecution of one of the men charged with a fatal shooting in 2019.
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office confirms it is planning to retry Muhidin Omar Abukar for second-degree murder. Court documents do not list any trial date.
Abukar, 32 of Rochester, and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, are both accused of the March 2019 killing of Garad Roble. Abukar’s first trial ended in a hung jury in early December.
Iman is scheduled to stand trial on February 14, 2022.
Both Abukar and Iman remain in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.