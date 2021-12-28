You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix to snow in Northeastern Iowa Today...

A wintry mix and snow is expected in northeastern Iowa through
the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times, so extra care will
be needed when out on the roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Light snow to wintery mix tapering off through the
afternoon.

* WHERE...Northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester man to face another murder trial over 2019 killing

  • 0
Second defendant in 2019 Rochester murder finally enters a plea

Muhidin Abukar

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A mistrial has been declared in the prosecution of one of the men charged with a fatal shooting in 2019.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office confirms it is planning to retry Muhidin Omar Abukar for second-degree murder.  Court documents do not list any trial date.

Abukar, 32 of Rochester, and Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25 of Rochester, are both accused of the March 2019 killing of Garad Roble.  Abukar’s first trial ended in a hung jury in early December.

Iman is scheduled to stand trial on February 14, 2022.

Both Abukar and Iman remain in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Second defendant in 2019 Rochester murder finally enters a plea

Ayub Iman

Tags

Recommended for you