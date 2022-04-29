Rochester man, three others hurt in three-vehicle accident

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester man is among the injured after a three-vehicle accident on Highway 43.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:30 am Friday near mile marker 37 in Wilson Township. Adam Mohamed Elmi, 55 of Rochester, was northbound and tried to pass the semi driven by William Ralph Mackey, 75 of Walnut Shade, Missouri. The State Patrol says Elmi collided with the southbound vehicle driven by Melissa Ann Gruber, 34 of Winona.
Gruber, Elmi, and two passengers in Elmi’s vehicle, Debra Jo Anderson, 63 of La Crosse, WI, and Trisha Ann Fenske, 47 of Winona, all suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Mackey was not harmed.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police, Winona Fire, Winona Ambulance, and Wilson Fire all assisted with this collision.