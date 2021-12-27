Rochester man takes second plea deal for child porn crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is taking his second plea deal over child pornography charges.
Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, entered a guilty plea Monday in Olmsted County District Court to 10 counts of possession of child porn on a computer device. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, 50 other child porn charges will be dismissed.
Pichurin was first arrested in January after Rochester police said they received multiple tips about child porn uploaded to an internet address belonging to Pichurin. As the investigation continued, more and more child pornography charges were filed against him.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on April 4, 2022.
Pichurin has also pleaded guilty in Minnesota federal court to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor. Federal law enforcement says Pichurin contacted a minor through social media and sexually exploited the victim for child pornography between November 8, 2020, and January 8, 2021. Court documents state Pichurin admitted using similar tactics to produce child porn involving more than 20 minors.
His federal sentencing is set for March 9, 2022.