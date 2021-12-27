You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa...

.Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions
of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry
mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the
afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light
but enough to cause an impact to travel.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during
the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry
mix late morning into the afternoon hours.

* WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35
corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the
U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through
Waterloo.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to
impact travel during the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while
traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rochester man takes second plea deal for child porn crimes

  • 0
Federal guilty plea from Rochester man accused of producing child pornography

Arkady Pichurin

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is taking his second plea deal over child pornography charges.

Arkady Pavlovich Pichurin, 27, entered a guilty plea Monday in Olmsted County District Court to 10 counts of possession of child porn on a computer device.  As part of an agreement with prosecutors, 50 other child porn charges will be dismissed.

Pichurin was first arrested in January after Rochester police said they received multiple tips about child porn uploaded to an internet address belonging to Pichurin.  As the investigation continued, more and more child pornography charges were filed against him.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Olmsted County District Court on April 4, 2022.

Pichurin has also pleaded guilty in Minnesota federal court to producing sexually explicit images and videos of a minor.  Federal law enforcement says Pichurin contacted a minor through social media and sexually exploited the victim for child pornography between November 8, 2020, and January 8, 2021. Court documents state Pichurin admitted using similar tactics to produce child porn involving more than 20 minors.

His federal sentencing is set for March 9, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you