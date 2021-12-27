Rochester man takes second plea deal for child porn crimes

Weather Alert

...Wintry Mix Tuesday to Impact Northeast Iowa... .Light snow is forecast to develop Tuesday morning over portions of northern Iowa and then gradually transition over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain by the late morning into the afternoon hours. Snow and ice accumulations look to remain light but enough to cause an impact to travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. The precipitation is anticipated to begin as snow during the early morning commute and then transition over to a wintry mix late morning into the afternoon hours. * WHERE...Northeast portions of Iowa, including the Interstate 35 corridor from Dows northward to the Minnesota border and the U.S. Highway 20 corridor from Williams eastward through Waterloo. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and restrictions to visibility at times. The hazardous conditions is going to impact travel during the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down, turn on your headlights and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&