Rochester man takes plea deal three years after drug deals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three years after he was charged with seven felonies for dealing cocaine, a man has finally pleaded guilty.
Mason David Zill, 34 of Rochester, was charged in November 2019 with two counts of first-degree drug sales, two counts of second-degree drug sales, and fourth-degree drug sales. The Rochester Police Department says Zill sold a total of 55.39 grams of cocaine during five separate drug deals between September 24, 2019, and October 17, 2019.
Zill pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree drug sales. His sentencing is scheduled for March 28.
Court documents state Zill’s case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and had four different trial days before eventually taking a plea deal.