Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in Wabasha County motorcycle crash

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed Saturday afternoon in Wabasha County.
It happened around 2:36 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Andrew Clayton Knudson, 30 of Rochester, was riding a motorcycle west on Highway 60 when he crashed near the intersection with County Road 13.
Knudson was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says Knudson was wearing a helmet.
The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office and Lake City Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.