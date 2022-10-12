 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts in excess
of 45 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern half of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds combined with low
relative humidity will result in a very high fire danger.
Burning is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rochester man sentenced for trying to steal a catalytic converter

Mark Sanford

Mark Sanford/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County.

Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession.

He was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue N.  Rochester police said after Sanford was taken into custody, they found a saw under a car in a parking lot and its converter was partially cut off.  Officers also said three grams of methamphetamine were found in Sanford’s possession.

He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay $1,145 in restitution.

