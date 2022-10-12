Rochester man sentenced for trying to steal a catalytic converter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County.
Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession.
He was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue N. Rochester police said after Sanford was taken into custody, they found a saw under a car in a parking lot and its converter was partially cut off. Officers also said three grams of methamphetamine were found in Sanford’s possession.
He’s been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must pay $1,145 in restitution.