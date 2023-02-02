Rochester man sentenced for threatening to use an AR-15 to shoot up a business

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business with a semi-automatic rifle is sentenced.
Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochseter, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Smith pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of terroristic threats.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Smith called a business where a 19-year-old female worked on September 16, 2022, and threatened to shoot the place up with an AR-15. Smith allegedly told the business the 19-year-old female had to leave because she had COVID-19. Sheriff’s deputies say the 19-year-old told them she had been assaulted by Smith, who was later arrested at the woman’s apartment after refusing to obey law enforcement commands for 20 minutes.
As part of a plea deal, two counts of domestic assault were dismissed.