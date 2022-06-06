Rochester man sentenced for thousands of oxycodone pills

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Half of a duo arrested with thousands of oxycodone pills has pleaded guilty.
Abdullahi Ahmed Islaw, 26 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree drug possession and was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation. Islaw has also been ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service.
Islaw and Dahir Omar Dahir, 26 of Rochester, were arrested on February 8, 2021, after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Elton Hills Drive NW. Rochester police say 6,000 oxycodone pills were found in their vehicle.
Dahir has pleaded not guilty to first-degree drug sales and first-degree drug possession. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 7.