Rochester man sentenced for six-month crime spree

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of five different crimes is pleading guilty to four of them.
Jessie Lamar Crum, 41 of Rochester, has entered guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree damage to property and two counts of second-degree burglary. Two counts of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools against him have been dismissed.
Crum was first arrested in May 2021 for allegedly stealing snacks, drinks, and clothing from the concession stand at the RCTC softball complex on 36th Avenue SE. Rochester police then accused him of returning to the softball complex in June 2021 and damaging two doors trying to get in. Court documents state the cost of replacing the damaged doors was $5,000 in total.
Crum was then arrested twice in September 2021 for causing $2,040.87 in damage when he used a rock to break the front and rear passenger windows on a car parked at an apartment complex and then for stealing a bicycle out of a garage
Crum was finally charged in October 2021 with breaking into the Crossroads Laundromat.
He was sentenced to 125 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, five years of supervised probation, 50 hours of community work service, and must pay $7,056 in restitution.