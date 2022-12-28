Rochester man sentenced for seven pounds of cocaine

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting caught with over seven pounds of cocaine is sending an Olmsted County man to prison.
Robert Alejandro Torres Nieves, 33 of Rochester, was sentenced Wednesday to four years and eight months behind bars, with credit for 2 days already served. Torres Nieves was also fined $1,000.
He pleaded guilty in November to first-degree drug possession. Torres Nieves was arrested in February after law enforcement said it found more than seven pounds of cocaine and $55,000 cash in a home in the 3700 block of Kenosha Drive NW in Rochester.