Rochester man sentenced for setting fires during George Floyd riots in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced to setting fire to a school and two stores during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities.
Jose Angel Felan Jr. was accused of setting fire to the to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020. Federal investigators say Felan and his wife Mena Dhaya Yousif, fled Minnesota after those fires. Court documents state the two drove to Texas, where Felan had family, and ultimately crossed the border into Mexico.
Felan and Yousif were found and arrested by Mexican immigration officials on February 15, 2021, following an anonymous tip and returned to the United States.
Felan pleaded guilty to one count of arson in U.S. District Court on February 24, 2022. Yousif pleaded guilty to one count of accessory after the fact on September 1, 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 1.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI, the St. Paul Police Department, the Rochester Police Department, the St. Paul Fire Department, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division. The fugitive apprehension efforts were led by the U.S. Marshals Service.