Rochester man sentenced for punching a man in the head

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An assault outside a Rochester bar results in a jail sentence.
Yasin Abdiasis Sufi, 26 of Rochester, was ordered Monday to spend 15 days behind bars and two years on supervised probation. Sufi will be eligible for work release and must also either pay an $800 fine or perform 80 hours of community work service.
Sufi pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault for an incident on July 23, 2021, in the 300 block of S. Broadway Avenue. Police say Sufi punched a 27-year-old man in the head and he fell and was knocked out for almost a minute before being revived and taken to St. Marys Hospital.
Investigators say an argument started when the victim began talking about a man who had been killed in the downtown area earlier in 2021. A witness says Sufi threw a punch that appeared not to land and he and the victim were separated. The witness says it seemed the two were then going to shake hands when Sufi hit the victim in the head.