Rochester man sentenced for pointing a gun during a road road incident

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for a case of winter road rage.
Dillon Taylor Nolan, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the incident on January 10. He’s been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $500.
Rochester police say Nolan was driving in the area of S. Broadway Avenue and 12th Street when he brake-checked another driver. Court documents state Nolan and the other man gestured toward each other before Nolan pulled next to the other man and pointed a gun at him.
Police say Nolan was arrested with a black pistol, a rifle, a shotgun, marijuana, and marijuana wax.