Rochester man sentenced for over 200 pounds of marijuana

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 227 pounds of marijuana is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Jeffrey James Lawstuen, 47, was sentenced Wednesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 10 days already served. Lawstuen pleaded guilty in November 2021 to first-degree sale of drugs.
He was arrested on August 18, 2018, after driving back to Olmsted County from California. Lawstuen was driving a pickup truck which was pulled over near Stewartville and searched. Law enforcement said the truck held 12 sealed packages of marijuana totaling 227 pounds. Court documents state the search also turned up a 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines.
The prosecution of Lawstuen was delayed first by his missing a court hearing in 2019 and in 2020 and 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic.