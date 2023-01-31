Rochester man sentenced for New Year's Day chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after leading law enforcement on a multi-county car chase, an Olmsted County man is sentenced.
Peter Allam, 50 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Law enforcement says Allam was spotted just after midnight on January 1, 2022, going 30 miles per hour and weaving from shoulder to shoulder on Highway 14 in Rochester. Police say they found the vehicle stopped on the side of the road and knocked on the window to wake Allam up.
Investigators say Allam sped away and the ensuing pursuit lasted 13 miles on Highway 14. Allam was finally stopped by Kasson Police Department stop sticks.
He’s now been sentenced to four years of supervised probation.