Rochester man sentenced for following a teenager home

Martin Danielson

Martin Danielson/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Following a young woman home means probation for a Rochester man.

Martin William Danielson, 32, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 1000 hours of community work service.  Danielson pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and harassment in October 2022.  A charge of first-degree burglary was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Danielson was arrested on June 23, 2022.  Rochester police say he followed a 19-year-old woman from a park in the 4400 block of 56th Street NW to her home.  According to court documents, Danielson entered her home but left after encountering the woman’s father.

