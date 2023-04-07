Rochester man sentenced for following a teenager home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Following a young woman home means probation for a Rochester man.
Martin William Danielson, 32, was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 1000 hours of community work service. Danielson pleaded guilty to fifth-degree drug possession and harassment in October 2022. A charge of first-degree burglary was dropped as part of a plea deal.
Danielson was arrested on June 23, 2022. Rochester police say he followed a 19-year-old woman from a park in the 4400 block of 56th Street NW to her home. According to court documents, Danielson entered her home but left after encountering the woman’s father.