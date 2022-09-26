Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary

PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa.
Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
Court documents state Gossman robbed a home in rural Lanesboro in July 2021, stealing a safe and two five-gallon gas cans. Gossman pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree burglary in May and the other charges were dismissed.
A trial is still set in Winneshiek County, Iowa, on charges of identity theft and two count of third-degree burglary of a motor vehicle. He’s accused of stealing $500 of tools in October 2021 and using stolen checks and credit cards to buy $1,564.10 in items.
Gossman has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin December 7.