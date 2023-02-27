Rochester man sentenced for drunken crash near Byron

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a drunken crash in late November has taken a plea deal.
Fabian Garrido Lucas, 21 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea to fourth-degree DWI and driving without insurance. He was arrested after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office found a vehicle upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township. When deputies found the vehicle just after 2 am on November 27, 2022, there was no one in it and they said they were worried someone may have been ejected during the crash.
A witness told searchers about a man walking near 10th Avenue NE in Byron. Deputies found Lucas wearing muddy jeans and with bloody hands, smelling of alcohol. Deputies say Lucas admitted to drinking and was taken into custody.
He’s been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and ordered to pay $750 in fines.