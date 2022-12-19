Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served. Maani must also a $1,000 fine.
A jury in September found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault and he received consecutive 21 month sentences for each count.
Maani was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester. Court documents state Maani got angry when he couldn’t find his vape pen after waking up and starting yelling and chasing people through the hallway, swinging a large machete at them.
Law enforcement says three women were injured. One received a long and shallow cut on her back. A second had a large gash on her leg deep enough to expose fatty tissue. A third had a stab wound to the arm that left her unable to lift it.