Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

.A powerful winter storm will cross the region over the middle to
latter portions of the week and into the weekend. Confidence
continues to increase for a significant multi-faceted event
including possible blizzard conditions and extreme cold across
central Iowa. Forecast snow accumulations remain in some flux, but
any changes in projected snow totals will not greatly alter the
potential for blizzard conditions which would render travel
dangerous to impossible. Extreme cold will move as well and wind
chills will fall to 20 to 40 below zero or colder from Thursday
through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Rochester man sentenced for cutting three women with a machete

Omar Maani

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A machete rampage is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Omar Abubakar Maani, 25, was sentenced Monday to five years and three months behind bars, with credit for 103 days already served.  Maani must also a $1,000 fine.

A jury in September found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault and he received consecutive 21 month sentences for each count.

Maani was arrested on July 7, 2021, after an incident at Cascade Creek Apartments in northwest Rochester.  Court documents state Maani got angry when he couldn’t find his vape pen after waking up and starting yelling and chasing people through the hallway, swinging a large machete at them.

Law enforcement says three women were injured.  One received a long and shallow cut on her back. A second had a large gash on her leg deep enough to expose fatty tissue. A third had a stab wound to the arm that left her unable to lift it.

