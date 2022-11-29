 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today...

.An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow to northwest
Iowa with a wintry mix into parts of central Iowa including snow
and light freezing precipitation. Strong northwest winds will
develop today as well with gusts of 30 to 45 mph possible. Blowing
snow and hazardous travel is anticipated, especially over
northern and northwest Iowa through the evening hours. Elsewhere,
light rain will change to a frozen mix farther south resulting in
some travel impacts by the evening commute, including over the Des
Moines metro area.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches northwest and up to 2 inches elsewhere along
with some ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch or less.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern, Western, and Central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester man sentenced for child sex abuse in Mower County

  • 0
Justice

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually abusing two children in Mower County results in more days in jail and probation for a Rochester man.

Daryl Robert Lavan, 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 79 days in jail, 15 years of supervised probation, and must either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.

Lavan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.  He was arrested in April 2021.  Investigators say Lavan had sexual contact in 2014 with two victims under the age of 16.

Tags

Recommended for you