Rochester man sentenced for child sex abuse in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Sexually abusing two children in Mower County results in more days in jail and probation for a Rochester man.
Daryl Robert Lavan, 37, was sentenced Tuesday to 79 days in jail, 15 years of supervised probation, and must either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service.
Lavan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in April 2021. Investigators say Lavan had sexual contact in 2014 with two victims under the age of 16.