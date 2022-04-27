Rochester man sentenced for car vandalism and knife threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of threatening a woman with a knife and vandalizing her car is sentenced.
Michael Alexander Shulze, 27 of Rochester, was arrested on September 19, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, first-degree property damage, and fleeing a peace officer.
Rochester police say Shulze went to a home in southeast Rochester and slashed the tires on a woman’s car, damaged the windshield, and scratched up every side of the vehicle. Officers say Shulze then approached the woman with a pocket knife raised over his head.
Police say when they arrested Shulze, he tried to run away.
He has now pleaded guilty to reduced charges of fifth-degree assault and third-degree property damage.
Shulze has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution.