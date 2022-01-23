Rochester man sentenced for burglary at downtown apartment building

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who barged his way into a downtown Rochester apartment building has now been sentenced for first-degree burglary.
Rochester police say Abdi Noor Ismail, 23, got into Central Towers in the 200 block of 1st Avenue NW on March 12, 2021. Court documents state Ismail repeatedly tried to punch one resident, stole $200 from another resident, harassed a third resident, and then yelled and swore at someone who worked at a nearby law office when the person wouldn’t give Ismail $5.
Ismail was arrested when he walked up to the person from the law office when he was talking with a police officer and started swearing at both of them.
Ismail has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and either perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.