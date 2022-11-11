 Skip to main content
Rochester man sentenced for baseball bat attack

Preston Landrum

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man has been sentenced for attacking a man and a vehicle with a baseball bat.

Preston Allen Landrum, 29, pleaded guilty in September to fifth-degree assault.  He was arrested after attacking the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021.  Olmsted County sheriff’s deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up at the ex-girlfriend’s home in Stewartville, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.

He’s been ordered to spend five years on supervised release and must either do 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine.

