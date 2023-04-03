Rochester man sentenced for attempted trailer park stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for an attempted stabbing at a Rochester trailer park.
Ruben Javier Barraza Diaz, 50 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault. He was arrested on July 12 and charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats but took a plea deal.
Rochester police say Barraza Diaz pulled a knife and tried to stab someone multiple times at Parkside Trailer Park. According to court documents, the victim used a brick to defend himself and Barraza Diaz eventually left.
Barraza Diaz has now been ordered to serve one year of supervised probation.