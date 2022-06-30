Rochester man sentenced for assault outside Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for a violent robbery outside Apache Mall is sent to prison.
Elvis Joko Porte, 32 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to three years and two months behind bars, with credit for 232 days already served. He was found guilty in May of tampering with a witness and fifth-degree assault. A jury found Porte not guilty of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.
Rochester police say Porte assaulted an adult man in the parking lot of Apache Mall on July 29, 2020, punching the victim multiple times and taking the victim’s backpack.
Court documents state the backpack held several cell phones and an airsoft gun. Investigators say the victim owed Porte about $150 from several months before the attack. Police also say Port threatened a witness to the robbery.