Rochester man sentenced for 2019 drug deals

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over three years after his arrest, a man is sentenced for dealing cocaine in Rochester.
Mason David Zill, 34 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree sale of drugs. A second count of first-degree sale of drugs, four counts of second-degree sale of drugs, and one count of fourth-degree sale of drugs were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Police say Zill sold a total of 55.39 grams of cocaine during separate drug deals between September 24, 2019, and October 17, 2019.
Zill was sentenced Tuesday to seven days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, 30 days on electronic home monitoring, and five years of supervised probation. Zill will be eligible for work release during his time in jail and must either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.
Court documents state Zill’s case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and had four different trial dates before he finally took a plea deal.