Rochester man sentenced for 2018 gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over four years after police said he fired a gun in the air during an argument with a girlfriend, a Rochester man is sentenced to probation.
James Comer Grant, 42, was arrested in September 2018 and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, two counts of threats of violence, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police said Grant had an argument with his girlfriend just before 11:30 pm near the area of 6th Avenue and 1st Street SW. He was accused of firing a single shot into the air and investigators said they found a .40 caliber shell casing at the scene and a .40 caliber pistol in Grant’s home.
Court documents also state Grant was convicted of aggravated battery in Illinois in 2013.
He pleaded guilty in August to illegal possession of a firearm and one count of threats of violence. The other charges were dismissed.
Grant was sentenced Monday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service.
The prosecution of Grant was delayed by the COVID pandemic.