Rochester man sentenced for 120-mph car chase with someone in the trunk

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A high-speed car chase with someone in the trunk results in probation for a Rochester man.
Seth Tyler Sorenson, 28, pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and do 50 hours of community work service.
Court documents state a car was being held at an autobody shop for an outstanding bill of around $4,000 when Sorenson showed up on December 15, 2020, saying he was going to pay the bill and buy the car from its owner. Investigators say Sorenson then drove away with the vehicle without paying the bill, but not before a shop employee jumped into the trunk.
The employee in the trunk called 911 and talked with police dispatch while Sorenson led officers on a pursuit that hit 121 miles per hour and included going the wrong way down a busy road.