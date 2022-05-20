Rochester man sent to prison, still facing more criminal charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man is sentenced for drug and gun crimes while charges related to a violent burglary are still pending.
Tyrone Padgett, 37 of Rochester, was ordered Friday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 304 days already served. That’s after pleading guilty to two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree drug possession.
Rochester police say they went to Padgett’s apartment on July 27, 2018, with a warrant for his arrest related to a January 2018 burglary. Officers say they found 2.4 grams of meth, a stolen .38 caliber handgun, two live .38 caliber rounds, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale at Padgett’s apartment.
As part of a plea deal, charges related to a traffic stop in December 2018 and a drug arrest in November 2019 were dismissed.
Padgett is still facing two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call for the incident on January 30, 2018. Rochester police say Padgett went to a home, assaulted two people, and took the phone of one of them. He has pleaded not guilty but no trial date has been set.