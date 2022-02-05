Rochester man sent to prison for shooting someone in the leg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting someone in the leg is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Langston Miles Mercedes, 24, was arrested on June 14, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Rochester police say Mercedes and a 27-year-old man got into an argument at the Gates of Rochester apartments. Police say the two went outside and Mercedes shot the victim in the left shin with a .38 caliber handgun. Court documents state Mercedes then ran away and was caught in the area of Highway 52 and 41st Street after being seen on a traffic camera.
A .38 caliber handgun was found in the area where Mercedes was arrested.
Mercedes pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 186 days already served.