Rochester man sent to prison for shooting someone in the leg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting someone in the leg is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Langston Miles Mercedes, 24, was arrested on June 14, 2021, and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Rochester police say Mercedes and a 27-year-old man got into an argument at the Gates of Rochester apartments.  Police say the two went outside and Mercedes shot the victim in the left shin with a .38 caliber handgun.  Court documents state Mercedes then ran away and was caught in the area of Highway 52 and 41st Street after being seen on a traffic camera.

A .38 caliber handgun was found in the area where Mercedes was arrested.

Mercedes pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 186 days already served.

