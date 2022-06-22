Rochester man sent to prison for New Year's Eve stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A New Year’s Eve stabbing is sending a Rochester man to prison.
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of harassment for the incident on the night of December 31, 2021. He was originally charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after Rochester police said an argument in the 300 block of 10th Street SE escalated into Cunningham stabbing another man.
Court documents state the victim needed multiple surgeries to deal with his wounds.
Cunningham was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison, with credit for 172 days already served.