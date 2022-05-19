Rochester man sent to prison for drugs and gun threats

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent burglary and drugs are sending a Rochester man to prison.
Benjamin Gordan McQuay, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and fifth-degree drug possession. He was first arrested in February 2021 when Rochester police say a domestic dispute escalated to McQuay threatening people with a .17 caliber pistol.
McQuay was arrested again after a traffic stop in March 2021. Rochester police say they pulled over a vehicle leaving the scene of a reported home invasion and McQuay was a passenger. Court documents state a search of McQuay found baggies of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.
McQuay has now been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 375 days already served.