Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong southwest winds this afternoon...

Strong southwest winds of 25 to 30 mph, gusting in excess of 40
mph at times, will continue through the late afternoon hours
before diminishing this evening. Expect periods of strong
crosswinds on some roads, and blowing around of loose objects.

Rochester man sent to prison for drugs and gun threats

Justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent burglary and drugs are sending a Rochester man to prison.

Benjamin Gordan McQuay, 29, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and fifth-degree drug possession.  He was first arrested in February 2021 when Rochester police say a domestic dispute escalated to McQuay threatening people with a .17 caliber pistol.

McQuay was arrested again after a traffic stop in March 2021.  Rochester police say they pulled over a vehicle leaving the scene of a reported home invasion and McQuay was a passenger.  Court documents state a search of McQuay found baggies of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.

McQuay has now been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison, with credit for 375 days already served.

