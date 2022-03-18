Rochester man sent to prison for 2016 murder of a woman in Wisconsin

ALMA, Wisconsin – A Rochester man is going to prison for killing a woman in Wisconsin.
Randall Q. Merrick, 50, was sentenced Friday in Buffalo County District Court to 30 years behind bars, followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Merrick pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Beth Johnson.
Law enforcement says Merrick was living with Johnson at her home in Nelson, WI, when she was last seen on Christmas Day 2016. A month after Johnson disappeared, investigators say her son got a receipt from her debit card for the purchase of a sledgehammer, trash bags, and industrial cleaning products.
Prosecutors say Merrick was the one who signed that recent and admitted to a witness two months later that he killed Johnson. Her body was finally found after Merrick was arrested in June 2020.