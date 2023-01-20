Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison.
Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Thomas was a large-scale heroin and methamphetamine dealer in the Rochester area, and he used numerous guns to protect his drug operation. Court documents state a search of his home in August 2020 found 4.135 grams of heroin, 1.467 kilograms of methamphetamine, four loaded handguns, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, assorted ammunition and firearms accessories, drug cutting agents, digital scales, and a brick press.
Officers also went to a local FedEx Office in Rochester and seized a package that Thomas had directed another individual to send to him at a California address. The package contained $68,740 in cash drug proceeds.
Thomas was arrested in Rochester in November 2020. This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the DEA and the Rochester Police Department.