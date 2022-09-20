Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty.
Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March 13. Officers say it happened after a group of boys vandalized a bus stop and then ran through Hart’s backyard. Hart told investigators the teen pulled a knife on him before Hart shot him.
Police say a knife was found in the possession of the victim.