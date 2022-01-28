Rochester man pleads not guilty to New Year's Eve stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a New Year’s Eve stabbing in Rochester.
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 23 of Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault. He remains in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $200,000 bond.
Investigators say Cunningham got into an argument with another man in the 300 block of 10th Street SE on the night of December 31, 2021. Court documents state the argument escalated into Cunningham stabbing the other man. The victim needed multiple surgeries to deal with his wounds.
Cunningham was arrested on January 1 and Rochester police say he repeatedly denied stabbing the victim.
No trial date has been set in this case.