Rochester man pleads not guilty to multiple charges after 'practice bomb drill'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who caused some concern by following an ambulance, then exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle is pleading not guilty.
George Dee McIntosh Jr., 35 of Rochester, was arrested on January 16 and charged with terrorist threats, two counts of DWI, third-degree drug possession, and carrying a BB gun in a public place.
A paramedic told police someone was following their ambulance and then drove away. Law enforcement says McIntosh was later found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot. McIntosh allegedly told police officers he had been “practicing a bomb drill” and was considering stealing a fire truck or ambulance.
Court documents state McIntosh was found with 10 airsoft guns and four grams of methamphetamine.
No trial date has been set.