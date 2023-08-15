Rochester man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in son's death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged in connection with his child’s death is pleading not guilty.
Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34 of Rochester, is accused of second-degree manslaughter and child neglect resulting in substantial harm. Pitchford’s son, who was under the age of four, died in mid-February 2022 and Pitchford was charged in January 2023.
Court documents state that Pitchford’s son was seriously ill on February 13, 2022, and PItchford took the child to the emergency room at Olmsted Medical Center. Investigators say Pitchford became upset after several hours at the hospital and left with his son, even though medical personnel told him not to. Court documents state Pitchford signed release paperwork that said “return to the ER as soon as possible. Your child may die.” Medical personnel say Pitchford refused to allow several tests on his son.
Law enforcement says Pitchford returned home with his son, and the boy’s mother discovered the child dead the morning of February 14.
An autopsy found the boy died from complications of a paraduodebal hernia, a small bowel hernia that can create an intestinal blockage.
Pitchford’s trial is scheduled to begin on February 26, 2024.