Rochester man pleads not guilty to harassing his estranged wife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of harassing his estranged wife is pleading not guilty.
Emmanuel Medina Valdez, 35 of Rochester, was arrested on December 7, 2022, and charged with two counts of terroristic threats, stalking, and harassment.
Police say they were called to a restaurant in southwest Rochester and arrived to find Valdez spinning the wheels on his vehicle for about a minute, producing a large cloud of smoke. Officers say they spoke to a woman in the restaurant who said she was Valdez’ wife but they had been separated since June 2022.
The victim reportedly told officers that Valdez had accused her of cheating on him, threatened to kill her and himself if he found out she was, threatened to burn down their house with the victim and her children inside, and showed up repeatedly at her place of employment.
Police say Valdez denied making any threats but admitted to calling the victim numerous times, showing up at her workplace, and “burning out” his vehicle’s tires in the parking lot.
A trial is set to start on August 21.