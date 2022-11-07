Rochester man pleads not guilty to deadly shooting in NW Minnesota

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to a murder in northwest Minnesota.
Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, is accused of shooting a man to death in Moorhead on September 10, 2021. Court documents state Haji-Mohamed presented an ID at a gas station to purchase cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running after and shooting the victim, Abdi Abdi
Investigators say state Haji-Mohamed followed the victim’s vehicle before he exited and started chasing the victim while shooting a 9mm pistol. Haji-Mohamed allegedly approached the victim after he had fallen to the ground and fired fire bullets point blank into him.
Haji-Mohamed has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. No trial date has been set.
He was charged with attempted murder in 2017 in Rochester but that case ended in a plea deal where Haji-Mohamed was sentenced to one year in jail.